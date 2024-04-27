Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Integra LifeSciences worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $56.21.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

