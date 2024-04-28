AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $241.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $242.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.11. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 in the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

