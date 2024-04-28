Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Balchem Stock Performance
BCPC stock opened at $139.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94. Balchem has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Balchem
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
