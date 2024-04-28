Head to Head Comparison: Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Competitors

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 665 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lotus Technology
|$679.01 million
|-$742.00 million
|-11.75
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|$1.12 billion
|-$58.21 million
|56.41
Lotus Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Insider & Institutional Ownership
63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lotus Technology
|N/A
|-4.09%
|-39.40%
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|-34.69%
|-44.65%
|0.01%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lotus Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lotus Technology
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|122
|568
|885
|14
|2.50
Lotus Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.98%. Given Lotus Technology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Lotus Technology peers beat Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.
