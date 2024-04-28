Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. Option Care Health has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,162 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 55.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,343,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

