Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter worth $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 61.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter worth $6,016,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Arhaus by 120.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 565,320 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.