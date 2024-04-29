Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,626 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $182.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.84 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

