Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $231,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 157.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $206.71 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.