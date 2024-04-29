Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $423.00

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 423 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 410.63 ($5.07), with a volume of 598927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.50 ($5.11).

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of €0.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,678.57%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

