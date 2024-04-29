Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $108,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $42.81 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

