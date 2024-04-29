Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$167.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$156.67. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.86%.

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.50.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total transaction of C$364,221.50. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

