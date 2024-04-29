Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,717 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 697,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after buying an additional 69,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.63 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

