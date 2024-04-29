Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

