Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $510.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $481.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.31.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE LII opened at $477.11 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $264.88 and a 52 week high of $501.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $8,067,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $5,795,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $5,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

