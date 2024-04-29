Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 536.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $83.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

