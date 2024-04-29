Simplex Trading LLC Sells 8,610 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FAS stock opened at $100.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.