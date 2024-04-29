Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $407,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,992,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,810,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,980,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $364.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.85 and its 200 day moving average is $379.41. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

