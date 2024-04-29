Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

