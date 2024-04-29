WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

WisdomTree Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WT opened at $8.65 on Monday. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WT. UBS Group upped their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WT

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.