Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet has set its FY24 guidance at $1.00-1.04 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

