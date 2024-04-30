International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.35. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Loop Capital began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

