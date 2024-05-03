Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (TSE:HPS)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.