Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $364.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

