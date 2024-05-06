Genius Sports (GENI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Genius Sports Price Performance
NYSE:GENI opened at $5.32 on Monday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
