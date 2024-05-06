Genius Sports (GENI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.32 on Monday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GENI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

