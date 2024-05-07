Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $327.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.41. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

