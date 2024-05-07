Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

