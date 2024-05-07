Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $182.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

