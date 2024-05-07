Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRTO. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Criteo Trading Down 1.5 %

CRTO stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 63.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Criteo by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

