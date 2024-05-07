GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of GMS worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

