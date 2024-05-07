Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 52,610 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $756.32 million, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.78. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

