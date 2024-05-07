Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $139.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.42. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

