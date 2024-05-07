Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,140 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 287,052 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Credicorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 187,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Credicorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 898,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 154,364 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp stock opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $179.53.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

