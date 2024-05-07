National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.370-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. National Health Investors has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $65.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.