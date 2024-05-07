Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Perficient Stock Up 52.3 %
Perficient stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perficient
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.