Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 83.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

SOI stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

