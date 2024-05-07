Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASE Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 90.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 90,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 126,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

