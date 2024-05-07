Summit Global Investments Makes New $242,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.