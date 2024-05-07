UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

Shares of ULS opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

In other UL Solutions news, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.