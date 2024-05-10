Bradley Leonard Ormsby Buys 1 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 1 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £114.50 ($143.84) per share, with a total value of £114.50 ($143.84).

On Monday, April 15th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £112 ($140.70), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,873,728.64).

Shares of JDG opened at £117.50 ($147.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,300 ($91.71) and a twelve month high of £118.98 ($149.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £780.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8,181.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of £110.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,869.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,643.36%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

