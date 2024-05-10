Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Linda Cook Sells 170,746 Shares of Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Linda Cook sold 170,746 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.54), for a total value of £481,503.72 ($604,904.17).
Linda Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 25th, Linda Cook acquired 86,050 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £246,103 ($309,174.62).
Harbour Energy Stock Up 7.7 %
HBR stock opened at GBX 301.10 ($3.78) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 278.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.26, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. Harbour Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328.90 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on HBR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
