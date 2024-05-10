Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Buys £14,565.44 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Riad Mishlawi bought 736 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($24.86) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,298.29).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,981 ($24.89) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,222 ($27.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,878.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,863.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,913.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,382.35%.

HIK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.13) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.13) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.99).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

