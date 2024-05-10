Investors Buy High Volume of Warner Bros. Discovery Put Options (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 63,657 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,930 put options.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of WBD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

