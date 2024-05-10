Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Purchases 22 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £684.40 ($859.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,056.80 ($18,915.58).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($183.77).

On Monday, March 4th, Vanessa Simms acquired 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($187.84).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LAND opened at GBX 681 ($8.56) on Friday. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -830.49, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 640.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 645.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

