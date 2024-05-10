Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Purchases 22 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £684.40 ($859.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,056.80 ($18,915.58).
Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($183.77).
- On Monday, March 4th, Vanessa Simms acquired 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($187.84).
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
LAND opened at GBX 681 ($8.56) on Friday. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -830.49, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 640.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 645.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Land Securities Group
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.