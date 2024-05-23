Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $790,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,040 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

