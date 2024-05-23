Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

