FY2025 Earnings Forecast for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

