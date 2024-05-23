Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.