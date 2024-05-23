Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $55,182,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,474 shares of company stock worth $1,111,093. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

