Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $46,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

