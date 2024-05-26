Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 55,282 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

